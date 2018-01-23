Man threatens to gun down CNN staff for 'fake news,' FBI says

DETROIT - A Michigan man is facing federal criminal charges after an FBI investigation alleged he called CNN headquarters multiple times with threats to gun down employees of the network for producing "fake news."

Brandon Griesemer, 19, of Novi, Mich., on Jan. 9 allegedly called a publicly listed contact for CNN. When the operator answered he said, "Fake news. I'm coming to gun you all down," according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court.

Three minutes later, Griesemer is accused of calling back and making disparaging comments about the network.

"I am on my way right now to gun the (expletive) CNN cast down," he said.

After hanging up a second time, Griesemer allegedly called back a third time.

"I'm coming for you CNN. I am smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours," he is accused of threatening.

The following day, Griesemer allegedly called back a fourth time, at which point court documents state that he made disparaging comments about Jewish people and told the operator that he had a gun and was coming for Georgia.

While the court documents detail four calls in which specific threats were made, it is estimated that Griesemer called the station 22 times on Jan. 9 and 10.

Griesemer, a part-time worker in a grocery store, was arrested Friday, and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

He has been charged with interstate communications with intent to extort — threat to injure. His preliminary examination is set for Feb. 9, and a public defender is representing him.



“We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously," network representatives said in a statement released Monday. "This one is no exception. We have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people.”

In September, Griesemer admitted to Ann Arbor, Mich., police officers that he had been the person behind a vitriolic call to a local Islamic center. Two days before his confession, the center reported a caller who had made derogatory comments about Muslims and the mosque.

Novi is about 25 miles northwest of Detroit and 20 miles northeast of Ann Arbor.

The number used for the call to the Islamic center is the same number used to call CNN.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Allie Gross on Twitter: @Allie_Elisabeth

