Man fools police with fake car made of snow

MONTREAL -- It's a policy we're not too familiar with here in Houston, but typically you’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plows need to come through.

In Canada, however, it's a well-known law. So naturally police wanted to issue one violator a ticket, only it turns out, his car wasn’t real. It was all snow!

L.S.D Laprise Simon Designs showed off their creation and the police officer’s note in a Facebook post.

CBS 46 reports the Canadian man made a Delorean-shaped pile of snow and “parked” it in the road.

When police arrived to issue a citation, they got a good laugh out of it. The back of what would have been the ticket read, “Hahahahahaha!”

