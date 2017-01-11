Man charged in murder of wife, baby booked into FW jail

Shanna Vandewege (Facebook)

FORT WORTH -- Nearly a month after his wife and infant son were murdered, Craig Vandewege has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail on capital murder charges.

He was booked at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fort Worth Police charged him with the deaths two days before Christmas, but he was awaiting extradition from Colorado. Weather issues led to a flight delay on Monday.

Vandewege called police on Dec. 15 and told police he returned from work to find his family dead at their home.

Shanna Vandewege's and 3-month old Diederik's throats were slashed, according to an arrest warrant.

Craig became a suspect after police said a co-worker came forth with information. According to the arrest warrant, the co-worker claimed Craig made comments about hearing voices in his head urging him to kill his wife.

Shortly after the murders, Craig Vandewege returned to Colorado, where the family was originally from before recently moving to Fort Worth.

He is being held on $1 million bond, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

