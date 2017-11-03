After pit bull attacks neighbor's dog, owner stabs it in neck

(Photo: Maryland State Police)

NORTH EAST, MD. (WUSA9) - A Maryland man was arrested for stabbing his pet pit bull dog and then leaving the knife in its neck after it attacked his neighbor's German Shepherd, police said.

Reginald L. Farley II, 25, of North East, Md. was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on November 1 in the 100 block of Seneca Court in North East.

Police received a report of a dog attack. A resident reported that a neighbor's dog had just attacked her dog. She told police that the neighbor got his pit bull and then took it back to his home in the 100 block of Louise Court.

According to authorities, the trooper could hear the sound of a dog yelping very loudly while he was getting information. When he got to the neighbor's house he asked Farley about the dog. The trooper was told that the dog had been stabbed and was now dead.

Maryland State Police said the trooper asked to see the dog and was then taken to the backyard of the home. The pit bull was still alive, but was suffering and had little chance to survive. After coming to an agreement with the suspect, the trooper used his gun to end the dog's suffering.

The investigation showed that the suspect stabbed the dog after the neighbor's complaint.

The neighbor's German Shepherd was injured by the pit bull, however is expected to survive.

