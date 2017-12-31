YOUR PHOTOS: Frigid end to 2017 brings ice to Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS - As temperatures dropped on New Year's Eve in Central Texas, KVUE viewers shared pictures of ice taking shape.
KVUE meteorologist Nathan Gogo reported that as temperatures plunge down to the 30s New Year's Eve, New Year's Day could be the coldest since 1947.
What does the weather look like in your area? Share your pictures with #KVUE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Here is our growing gallery as KVUE's followers submit their icy photos:
Go here for your forecast and watch the video above for tips on how to prepare for a freeze.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs