YOUR PHOTOS: Frigid end to 2017 brings ice to Central Texas

Taken in Mason County. Photo: Missy Cary on Twitter

CENTRAL TEXAS - As temperatures dropped on New Year's Eve in Central Texas, KVUE viewers shared pictures of ice taking shape.

KVUE meteorologist Nathan Gogo reported that as temperatures plunge down to the 30s New Year's Eve, New Year's Day could be the coldest since 1947.

What does the weather look like in your area? Share your pictures with #KVUE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Here is our growing gallery as KVUE's followers submit their icy photos:

