You can buy your very own candle that smells like Texas

It's the smell you never knew you wanted.

No, it might not smell like gooey butter cake or toasted ravioli, but Homesick Candles has created the perfect gift for those who love Texas, those who miss Texas or those who want more of Texas in their life.

The Texas candle scent has "hints of leather, a bit of fresh cotton and just a touch of sage."

Are you a transplant to Texas? You're in luck, because there are candles for each of the 50 United States. The Florida candle smells like "orange, a touch of sea mist and a bit of driftwood." The Massachusetts candle will 'take you back to The Bay State' with apple cider donut and Dunkin coffee aromas. There's even a candle exclusively just for Los Angeles, which is said to have hints of jasmine, Malibu sea breezes and 'desert from your favorite hiking trail.'

Each candle costs $30. Burn time is anywhere from 60 to 80 hours, and the candles weigh around 13.75 ounces.

