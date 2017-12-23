We Are Blood working to prevent shortage in December and January

(Photo: Killough, Kirby)

December and January are the worst months for blood donations, and We Are Blood is hosting drives to try and keep donations flowing during the holidays.

Through the end of January, We Are Blood will hold mobile blood drives at Barton Creek and Lakeline Malls, making it easier for shoppers to donate.

"Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days and platelets only have a shelf life of five, really three because you lose two of those days to testing so you've got to keep it rolling in," said Rob Hill, the Community Outreach Manager for We Are Blood.

We Are Blood are only closed three days a year: Christmas, New Year's and Thanksgiving. TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information and learn how you can help.

© 2017 KVUE-TV