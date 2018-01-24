Woman who lost both parents in DUI crash sends strong message

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Every day when Brandi Clopton comes home, she has to relive the worst day of her life.

“This is where my mom took her last breath," she says. "This is where my mom's life ended.”

Clopton, now 20 years old, was in high school in North Austin when it happened. Her parents, 46-year-old Lynne Clopton and 49-year-old James Clopton, were on their way to Clopton’s school when a drunk driver crashed into them.

Lynne Clopton was killed on impact at the intersection of 183 and Balcones Drive. James Clopton died on his way to the hospital.

"It still feels like yesterday,” said Clopton. It was nearly four years ago now.

"I woke up this morning and I was getting ready to do laundry and I was like, whoa, this is something I used to do with my mom,” she said. “Just everyday things that remind you."

In her parents' absence, Clopton has worked hard to move forward. She graduated from high school, but that milestone didn’t come without a cost.

"It’s hard to have a graduation and they're not there, and you just wonder what it would be like if they were,” said Clopton. "Looking out into the crowd seeing my family and seeing two seats empty, you know ... two people gone."

Now Clopton is working toward a degree, something her parents always wanted for her.

"They didn't get to go to college, and that's what they really wanted for me is to be able to go to college," she said.

She’s also hoping her story will send a message to drivers: Don’t drink and drive. It could end someone else’s family.

"If it was the other way around, if someone else was picking up that bottle and drinking and it was your family that got hurt or killed, how would it make you feel," she asked.

The driver who hit Lynne and James Clopton, 40-year-old Melissa Marshall, had two prior DUIs.

She was sentenced to 18 years in jail.

