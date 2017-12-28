Woman shot in southeast Austin, EMS says

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A female in her 20s suffered a gunshot wound in southeast Austin Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS officials said the woman was shot near the 2000 block of Burton Drive around 5:30 p.m. and was transferred to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said they are looking for a suspect and do not believe there to be a threat to the public, stating that they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV