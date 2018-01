(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS said a woman was shot in Central Austin on Sunday evening.

According to @ATCEMS, the woman, in her 30's, was shot at 5300 Wellington Dr.

EMS said she was transferred to Dell Seton Medical center with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV