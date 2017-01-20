Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2015 stabbing

(Photo: APD)

A Travis County woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to the brutal stabbing of a Hyde Park woman in 2015. The victim survived the attack.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said that Pearl Moen was 17-years-old in November of 2015 when she stabbed a woman 21 times. Moen had a history of drug use and psychological issues but no criminal record.

Moen wrote about "the thrill of the stabbing" in her journal.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators found disturbing entries in Moen's journal that read, in part, "I stabbed an innocent woman to death earlier today. It was absolutely fantastic."

As to why she did it, Moen wrote "Other than the fact that I'm a homicidal psychopath. I have a deep hatred towards people right now."

The Travis County DA's office believe Moen attacked the victim because she wanted to know what it felt like to kill someone.

Moen also made several drawings of the attack, which were discovered by her mother and turned over to police.

The victim, who is a 23-year-old nurse, asked not to be named. After the plea, she told Moen that she was "glad the defendant stabbed her rather than a child, an elderly person or someone who could not defend themselves." She added that she was able to save her own live thanks to her medical training.

"The determination the victim showed from moment of the stabbing, through her recovery and prosecution is inspiring," said ADA Joe Frederick, the lead prosecutor on the case. "Her strength coupled with community involvement and good detective work is what made this prosecution possible. This office was proud to fight for justice on her behalf."

Moen was charged with attempted murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and agreed to a plea deal Friday for a 15-year sentence.

