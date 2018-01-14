Woman reportedly held against her will near UT, police say

Police lights.

AUSTIN - The University of Texas Police and Austin Police responded to a report of a woman being "held against her will" by a man wrapped in a sheet in West Campus Sunday afternoon.

UT police said the suspect reportedly held the woman briefly before letting her go. He then fled towards the 2500 block of San Gabriel, police said.

Officials said they weren't able to locate the man in the area and the original reporting person was "unable to be contacted."

