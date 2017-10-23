Woman struck, killed in downtown crash was sleeping under I-35 bridge, police say

TxDOT camera still of police and EMS on scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez on Oct. 12, 2017. (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN – Police said the woman who was killed after a van lost control in a crash in downtown Austin on Oct. 12 was sleeping under the Interstate 35 overpass.

Austin police said Delta Olin, 49, died after the van struck her. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the van and a VW station wagon were traveling north on the Interstate 35 frontage road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12 and were turning left onto Cesar Chavez when the van struck the station wagon. The van then lost control and left the road, striking Olin and two others. Olin died at the scene, and Austin-Travis County EMS told KVUE the day of the crash that the other two were not taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Woman killed, 2 others injured in downtown crash

The driver of the van stayed at the scene, and police said the drivers of the van and the VW were not injured in the crash.

APD added the case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide detectives at 512-974-4424. This is the 51st fatal traffic crash and 53rd fatality of 2017.

© 2017 KVUE-TV