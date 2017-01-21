Woman injured in partial ceiling collapse at S. Austin Office Depot

(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured when part of an exterior ceiling collapsed at an Office Depot in South Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said that the incident happened around 3 p.m. at an Office Depot located near Lamar Boulevard and Oltorf Street.

A 20-by-10-foot piece of exterior ceiling at the store's entrance fell on the woman. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A manager at the Office Depot said that the store will remain closed for the rest of the day and he does not know when they will re-open.

Contractors are coming to look at the damage and the store could remain closed for a couple of days, the manager said.

