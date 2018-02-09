Woman in fatal wrong-way driving crash from 2015 gets 9-year sentence

File photo

AUSTIN - Michelle Orduna received a 9-year prison sentence Friday for a wrong-way driving crash that killed two people in 2015, court officials said.

Court Coordinator Sonya Underwood of the 450th District Court said the crash occurred on Interstate Highway 35 near East 38th Street in August 2015. At the time of the crash, officials said Orduna had a BAC level of .17.

According to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Orduna had been celebrating her birthday when she got onto the highway going the wrong wan and collided with another car around 2:30 a.m. The report states Orduna's passenger, 22-year-old Megan Mendez, and 26-year-old Clayton Keller in the other vehicle were killed as a result of the crash.

Orduna was 23 at the time.

