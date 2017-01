Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A woman was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the woman was struck by a vehicle in the 7200 block of Cameron road around 7:30 p.m.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was transported to UMCB with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

(© 2017 KVUE)