Woman fined after getting trapped in high waters twice in same day

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman received three citations from SAPD after being rescued from high waters twice in the same day.

Monday’s heavy rain brought floods across the city and the woman reportedly had to be rescued by SAFD out of her vehicle on the city’s west side on West Commerce Street.

SAPD said the woman eventually went back into the water to retrieve her keys from the submerged vehicle.

She was swept away but managed to get herself out of the water, according to police.

She received three citations for disobeying a warning sign, failure to obey a police officer, and driving past barricades.

