Woman drove drunk with kids in car, ran from officers, police say

AUSTIN - A woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with her two children in the backseat on New Year's Day, police said.

The suspect, Tonyette Sheri Dixon, 33, was driving westbound in the 11900 block of U.S. Highway 290 E. around noon New Year’s Day, when police pulled her over for having an expired temporary tag. Dixon allegedly refused to stop and tried to evade the officers until they conducted a felony stop and were able to detain her.

After officers detained her again, Dixon allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs and ran away. While she was detained with handcuffs again, Dixon allegedly threatened and swore at the arresting officer, saying she would "come after" the officer, police said.

Both children present in the vehicle were under the age of 15, court documents state.

Dixon was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest and retaliation. According to online records, she was booked in the Travis County Jail and her total bond was set at $25,500.

