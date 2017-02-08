Woman dies after striking guardrail

(Photo: USA Today)

AUSTIN - Ben White Boulevard has reopened Wednesday morning after a deadly wreck.

According to authorities, a driver appeared to be speeding when she lost control of her vehicle and ran into the guardrail near Montopolis Drive just before midnight. Investigators said the woman, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown into the windshield. Police are not sure if alcohol is a factor in the crash.

The woman's identity has not been released, but police said the woman is in her early 20s.

