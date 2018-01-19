Woman dies after falling from balcony of Carnival cruise liner that departed from Jacksonville

Photo: Google Images

A woman died Friday after falling from her balcony to several decks below while traveling on a Carnival cruise ship that departed Thursday from Jacksonville, according to the cruise line’s spokesperson.

The incident occurred early Friday when the woman fell from her balcony. The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but she passed away shortly after the fall, the cruise spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family,” the spokesperson said.

The ship, Carnival Elation, departed Jacksonville on Thursday for a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

© 2018 WTLV-TV