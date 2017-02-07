Woman crashes after leading police on chase

(Photo: USA Today)

TRAVIS COUNTY - One woman is injured after leading police on a chase and crashing her vehicle in East Austin Tuesday morning.

After responding to a disturbance call at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said the driver took off, leading police on a chase. She got up to high speeds on Jonny Walker Road before crashing at Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and U.S. 183 in East Austin.

TCSO said the woman is in good condition.

At around 7 a.m., crews cleared the roadway.

