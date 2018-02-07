Woman charged in Austin Subway robbery, police say

Dietra Lashell Lee (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - A woman has been charged with robbery by threat in connection to the robbery of a Subway restaurant on Feb. 2, police said.

According to court documents, an employee of the Subway located at 500 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. told police that the suspect was a black female wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants and she threatened to have a gun. He told police she entered the restaurant around 8:43 p.m., purchased two cookies and then gave him a note that read, "I have a gun. Give me the cash in the drawer. I'll shoot."

He reported that she then showed him a bulge in the waistband of her pants and he gave her cash from the register. She then left with the cookies and cash through the north door leading to a parking garage, he said.

Police later stopped a female matching the suspect's description less than two blocks from the crime scene a short time after the reported robbery. Documents state police identified the woman as Dietra Lashell Lee, 42, and found her in possession of a white purse, cookie and a flashlight in her waistband. Police said they then brought her back to the crime scene, but the victim did not identify her as the suspect and she was released.

On Feb. 3, police met with the owner of the Subway to review surveillance video and determined the only difference between the suspect and the woman police stopped was that the suspect did not have a purse in the restaurant, but the woman stopped by police did.

Court documents state that police later spoke to the owner of the parking garage to review surveillance video, who reported that a woman matching the suspect's description can be seen dropping off a white purse behind an AC unit before entering the Subway, and then picking it back up when she leaves.

Based on this evidence, police charged Lee with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony.

As of Wednesday afternoon, online records indicate Lee has not been booked in the Travis County Jail.

