Woman allegedly escaped from TCSO vehicle by maneuvering out of handcuffs

Jessica Lopez.

AUSTIN - A woman, who was being transported to the Travis County Jail, managed to escape custody from the sheriff's office by freeing herself from her handcuffs and unlocking the door of the law enforcement vehicle, allowing her to flee 50 from the deputy who captured her, according to the Travis County officials.

In a Monday release, the sheriff's office said Jessica Ann Lopez, 27, was initially arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before they added the additional escape charge.

Around 9:30 a.m., the vehicle transporting Lopez was at the intersection of U.S. 183 and Seventh Street. Officials said Lopez was continuously complaining to deputies that she was hot inside the vehicle, and asked for the window to be rolled down.

When deputies finally rolled down the window, Lopez had allegedly maneuvered out of her handcuffs and was able to open her door from the opened window. She then fled 50 feet before being detained by deputies.

Afterward, Lopez was taken to the Travis County Jail downtown without incident.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

© 2017 KVUE-TV