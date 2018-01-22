Witnesses coping with loss of beloved brothers

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Along the side of a busy Cedar Park road sit reminders of how life can change in a matter of seconds.

“The whole thing is very sad. It’s such a tragic loss,” said Lisa Fuller. “It happened right in front of me.”

On Jan. 10, she witnessed the unthinkable as she sat at a traffic light on 1431 and Walton Way. A crash that police said started as a race between two trucks ended when one truck hit a family's car.

“I heard the acceleration and the accident that happened,” she recalled.

Fuller and several others rushed to help.

“There was a girl next to me who pulled that child out and we could tell he wasn't breathing, so people started CPR and mouth to mouth,” she said.

Fuller did the only thing she knew to do.

“I just started praying,” said Fuller.

Sitting next to 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary, she tried to provide comfort.

“We had a bond that you just don't get. It was truly a bond,” she recalled tearfully.

Elijah and his 1-year-old stepbrother, Daniel, did not survive. His stepmother, Daniel's mom, is still in the hospital finally breathing on her own but unaware of the senseless tragedy.

“I just asked, "Why did God not hear me?' He did, it was just a different answer than we as humans want,” said Fuller.

Fuller has spoken with Elijah's biological mom and hopes to one day provide the entire family some comfort.

“Your precious boy was prayed into heaven,” she said.

As a mother of two herself, what she witnessed on this road is tough to shake.

“There's no love like you love your children and I was just there to be there in the last few moments. I believe, truly, I believe that he heard it,” she said.

A matter of seconds that changed so many lives and reminded so many of what is really important.

“You just go home and hug your kids and pray for them and their safety,” said Fuller.

18-year-old Hayden Hammer is charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing death. Police said they are still investigating and have not yet decided to charge the driver of the truck he was racing. Police said a similar accident happened a week prior on that same stretch of 1431. Arrests were made in that crash, but no one was seriously injured.

There are two GoFundMe accounts for the family of the two boys and the mom who is still recovering. To provide aid to the biological mom’s family, the mother of Eli, click here. To support the Chaudhary family, the father of Eli and Daniel, and Daniel's mom, click here.

