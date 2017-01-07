With plumbers busy, landlord takes broken pipes into her own hands

Freezing temperatures are wreaking havoc on pipes and a result plumbers are in high demand, so one Austin landlord decided to solve the problem herself.

Laura Olsen is the landlord of a KVUE employee. She warned her tenant to leave his faucets dripping while temperatures plunged below freezing Friday night. Unfortunately, her tenant still woke up to a busted pipe, breaking the hot water flow to the house.

With the freezing temperatures affecting so many pipes overnight, most local plumbing companies are backed up, one even said they are booked until Monday night.

Olsen contacted a plumber she knew but he was also booked, all he could do was advise her on what hardware she would need to fix the problem.

"It's not really my style all of the time, but I decided to take it on," Olsen said. "Knowing that there would be no plumbers, I just decided to do it."

Olsen went to the store to get the tools and persevered even when the cashier tried to talk her out of the task.

"He told me he didn't think I could do it."

Using a cardboard box to slide her way underneath the house, Olsen and her tools reached the pipes.

"Today, I took up plumbing and went under the house for the first time ever," she said.

With the instructions from her plumber, Olsen was able to fix the problem.

"It worked fine. His instructions were fantastic," she said.

For this hands-on landlord, a plumbing problem ended up being no problem at all.

