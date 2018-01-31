Wimberley resident faces possible deportation following traffic stop

WIMBERLEY, TEXAS - A Wimberley resident faces possible deportation after being stopped for a traffic infraction early Tuesday morning.

Victor Avendano-Ramirez, 46, was cited for disregarding a stop sign near Rebel Road and West Center Street in Kyle, Texas, shortly after 4:30 Tuesday morning.

During the stop, the officer noticed Avendano-Ramirez had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. The first was from 2014 for not having a license, the second from 2015 for failure to appear. Upon discovering this, Avendano-Ramirez was arrested without incident and taken to the Hays County Jail.

While going through the booking process, Avendano-Ramirez admitted he was not a U.S. citizen. Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office notified ICE, who decided to issue a hold request. He was placed into ICE custody shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

"I just can't believe it happened to us," said Nataly Avendano, Victor's daughter.

The 17-year old was joined by friends and supporters during a rally Wednesday organized by Mano Amiga, a San Marcos-based immigrants rights group.

"What justifies tearing a beloved father away from his family," asked Tomas Diaz de Leon, an organizer with Mano Amiga. "Very little -- and certainly not a traffic infraction. By enforcing all ICE hold requests, Sheriff Cutler supports the savagery of separating families and ruining lives based on minor infractions. It's cruel, immoral and rightly results in substantially greater distrust between the community and law enforcement. It's a sad, shameful day in Hays County."

Nataly explained her father was unaware of the warrants against him.

"They told him that it wasn't showing up in the system, that if it wasn't showing up in the system, and everything was taken care of," Avendano explained, as she described her father's efforts to address such issues in the past.

The rally, which drew a few dozen people, lasted just under an hour, and included speeches and chants. Attendees also called ICE to demand Avendano-Ramirez's release.

"We're trying to do everything we can to keep our family together," Avendano said.

Avendano-Ramirez has two children who are DACA recipients and a grandson who is a U.S. citizen.

"We felt like we've been here long enough to be safe that we just never thought it would happen, because we believe that we deserve to be here after many years of being here," Avendano said.

Avendano-Ramirez has been in the United States for 12 years, and works in a local bakery.

"All we wants is just a better life for us," said Avendano.

Since being placed under a ICE hold, his family has not been able to speak with him directly. They are working with an attorney to sort out the next steps in his process.

A spokesperson with the HCSO said their ICE detainer request policy has been in place and unchanged since the early 1990s.

That policy calls for deputies to alert ICE if an arrestee admits to being born outside the U.S. It is then ICE's decision whether to place a hold on the individual. Once ICE has a valid detainer, ICE will fax over their official document in order to establish a hold. When an arrestee's local charges have been disposed of, it is the responsibility of HCSO to notify ICE via fax or other electronic means of local resolution. ICE has up to 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) to take the inmate into federal custody.

The HCSO declined interview requests. An ICE official did not respond to KVUE's request for more information.

