It seems like the flu's hitting everyone this month -- even Texas country music legend Willie Nelson.
According to media reports, Nelson's publicist released a statement saying he's canceled all of his February concert dates on doctor's orders.
His publicist says he looks "healthy as ever," but needs to rest his voice for the next few weeks.
Nelson canceled most of his January tour dates due to a breathing problems. He is 84.
Here are the affected tour dates:
Feb 7 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex Coliseum
Feb 9 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Hotel
Feb 10 Panama City, FL The Marina Civic Center
Feb 12 Estero, FL Germain Arena
Feb 13 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Feb 15 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feb 17 Cocoa, FL Space Coast State Fair
Feb 18 Saint Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs