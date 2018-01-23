Williamson, Hays counties report flu numbers

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

TEXAS - Both Williamson and Hays counties reported numbers this week regarding recorded flu cases in the area.

The Hays County Office of Epidemiology said more than 500 Hays County residents tested positive for the flu this year, and they've had more than 1,300 people diagnosed since the start of the flu season.

The Williamson County Health Department said they are currently investigating 12 cases of flu. Ten of those were recorded at long-term health care facilities and two at daycare facilities. They reported that Williamson County is experiencing moderate but increasing flu illnesses as flu season approaches its peak.

"You can help prevent outbreaks at your work or school by regularly washing your hands with soap and warm water, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are sick," Hays County wrote in the report. "If you begin to feel sick, seek medical treatment immediately because the flu can be deadly."

Williamson County officials offered the following tips for preventing the flu:

- Get vaccinated! It’s not too late and the vaccine still provides some protection.

- Wash your hands often with warm, soapy water for 30 seconds.

- Stay home if you feel sick. Flu is very contagious.

- Cover your cough by coughing into your arm, not your hands.

- If you’re sick, ask your doctor about antiviral medications that may help speed your recovery.

To contact Williamson County regarding flu, please click here. Hays County also has more information on the flu here.

