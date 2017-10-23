Woman killed in Williamson County crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

An 85-year-old Georgetown woman was killed when authorities say she crashed into a tractor-trailer Friday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety said Clare Mashburn was traveling westbound on SH 29 around 10 miles west of Georgetown around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 20. DPS said the driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound and attempting to back into a driveway so he could turn around when he saw Mashburn's car. He was unable to clear the westbound lane and DPS said Mashburn struck the left side of the trailer.

DPS said Mashburn died at the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

