WilCo deputy describes being dragged on road after traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A terrifying turn to a traffic stop in Williamson County last week left a deputy fighting for her life while being dragged on the highway. She opened up about the experience and how exactly it all happened.

Deputy Tabytha Horseman's workday this past Wednesday seemed like it was starting off fairly normal.

"I was initially on my way to do a security check at an apartment complex," Horseman said.

Her day took a turn when she had to check on a driver who sat through multiple cycles at a stop light at the intersection of Texas 45 and County Road 172 at 3 a.m.

"His responses are inaudible, even to me," Horseman said. "I'm right there next to him, and I can't understand anything he's saying."

Deputies suspect the driver was under the influence of cough medicine and marijuana at the time. After Horseman took his keys, she said he pulled out another set.

"He puts it in the ignition and I still don't think it's going to work but I'm going to go grab for the keys because, obviously, this guy's not OK to drive," Horseman said.

Horseman then had to hold on for her life as he revved up his car and started to drive away with Horseman still holding on.

"I was holding on to the steering wheel with both hands but I had to pull myself in, so I was sitting on the edge of his seat with him," Horseman said. "It was just like, 'Okay, the vehicle is going. I hear the wind. I hear the engine. What do I do?'"

Horseman punched the driver in the face several times -- as she said he tried to kick her out of the car. Eventually, she tased him, and that finally got him to stop.

Sergeant Marco Gomez then showed up to the scene as backup.



"I saw the taser wires everywhere, and I know that had gone off already and he was still not being cooperative, so I put my hand on his face and pushed him down," Gomez said. "As I'm holding his hands before I'm cuffing him, I turn around and look at Deputy Horseman and said, 'You OK?' She said, 'Yes.' Then that's when I started cuffing him."

Horseman only sustained some bruises on her legs from this traffic stop. She even went back on duty, only a few days later.



"In these situations, you can't say, 'Why me?' Horseman said. "You got to turn around and say, 'Try me.'"

The driver in this situation is Jonathan Nunnally, a 22-year-old from Round Rock, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.

The first-degree felony is punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

