WilCo attempted car burglar leaves behind phone, bag of tools

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is one step closer to tracking down an attempted car burglar who was caught in the act Monday morning.

Deputies said the man was trying to steal items from an unlocked car in the Forest Creek neighborhood in Round Rock when the car's owner spotted him.

The man ran away, but he left behind his cell phone and his bag of tools inside the car, Sheriff Robert Chody said.

After learning what happened, Chody tweeted a lyric from Smash Mouth's "All Star."

Hey thief from last night.”! U left many personal items in the car you were burglarizing. Items that will easily help ID U. Reminds us of the song “All Star.” 🎼Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed.🎼. See u soon.Turn ur self in. pic.twitter.com/QZ9BwFGSik — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 29, 2018

"I used to be a fan of that song, actually. When I heard he left these items, for some reason, it popped in my head. I kinda want to put a little humor to it because it brings attention to it. My goal is to not make fun of crime necessarily, but to bring this attention to it so people can be better educated," he said.

It's the first time a criminal has left behind such personal items in the year he's been in office, according to Chody.

Deputies are still looking for the attempted car burglar, but he said they shouldn't have much trouble finding him now.

