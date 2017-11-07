Trial begins for man accused of killing Hutto police sergeant in 2015

Hutto police Sgt. Chris Kelley (left) and Colby Ray Williamson (right). (Photo: KVUE)

HUTTO, TEXAS - The man accused of killing Hutto police Sgt. Chris Kelley in 2015 is standing trial for his death starting Tuesday.

Kelley, 37, was attempting to arrest Colby Ray Williamson, but after a struggle, he died when his car ran over him. Williamson is facing a murder charge for Kelley's June 24, 2015 death.

The Hutto community has rallied behind the family that survived Kelley.

"We have such a great community. They have always wrapped their arms around us,” Kelley's wife, Michele Kelley, told KVUE at a previous event. “It just shows that they have not forgotten two years later."

She misses him dearly.

"There's not a second that goes by that I just wish I could blink my eyes and we wouldn't need this type of event,” said Michele Kelley. “We would just have him in our arms again.”

