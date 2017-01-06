Police seeking information in Round Rock hit-and-run

Surveillance image of vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Round Rock Walmart on Dec. 17, 2016 (Photo: Surveillance image provided by RRPD)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle or person involved in a December hit-and-run at a Round Rock Walmart.

RRPD said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Walmart located at 2701 S. IH-35. Surveillance images obtained by Round Rock police show a sedan striking a woman and fleeing the scene. Witnesses told detectives the vehicle had temporary dealer tags.

In their release, RRPD did not state the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Round Rock Police Traffic Unit at 512-218-6654.

