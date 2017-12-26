One dead in crash near Thrall, officials say

Getty Images

THRALL, Texas – One person has died in a crash near Thrall on Tuesday, Texas Highway Patrol confirmed.

Officials at Texas Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening said that the accident occurred around 11:21 a.m. on County Road 424 about a mile north of Thrall when a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling south veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the truck to land in a creek bed on its top.

The victim was identified as Mahlon Ator, a 47-year-old male from Hare, Texas.

Officials said investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

