Teen cyclist struck, killed in Georgetown

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a teen cyclist in Georgetown on Monday afternoon.

Georgetown police tell KVUE that Tommy Ketterheagen, 19, was cycling along the 2300 block of Patriot Way after 5 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was reported missing around 10 p.m. Monday and police said Ketterheagen's body was found along the road Tuesday morning.

Police said they are looking for a blue vehicle, but added there was very little additional evidence left at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown Police Detective Kirby Shoemake at 512-930-8491.

