TxDOT completes feasibility study on SH 29 east of Georgetown

Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN – TxDOT has completed a two-year study on improvements to SH 29 between Southwestern Boulevard in Georgetown and Texas 95 near Circleville.

The section of Texas 29 studied was built in the 1930s along the San Gabriel River, is subject to flooding and does not meet design standards, TxDOT said. Three open houses were held in 2015 and 2016 to solicit public feedback on the study, during which hundreds of comments were submitted.

The alternative recommended by TxDOT, named Alternative A, would impact “the fewest number of homes and properties, and takes SH 29 out of the floodplain,” TxDOT said. The study states Alternative A is 13.2 miles long, but would displace “four houses, one eight-plex (apartment complex), one storage unit facility, one barn and one abandoned barn” while using existing portions of County Roads 121 and 124. It would also allow for the road to be widened to more than two lanes.

“It is important to note that this is a planning level study,” said Terry McCoy, Austin District Engineer in a release. “No construction funds have been identified to move forward with relocating the road, but this document will help TxDOT and Williamson County as it looks at its long-range plan for the area.”

TxDOT also noted in the “Next Steps” section of the study that “Should the study be advanced into the NEPA phase of project development, additional environmental study, alternatives evaluation, schematic development, and public involvement would be undertaken.”

TAP HERE to read the full feasibility study on SH 29.

