Round Rock High student struck, injured by vehicle

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, Texas – An 11th grade student at Round Rock High School was struck by a vehicle Friday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO said the girl was struck near the intersection of Malaga Hills Drive and O’Connor Drive, and tweeted about the collision shortly after 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27.

The girl was conscious and breathing, and her parents were with her when she was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office added. WCSO did not have information on the extent of the girl’s injuries or which hospital she was taken to.

The sheriff’s office tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. that the road has reopened.

KVUE has reached out to Round Rock ISD for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV