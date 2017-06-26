Police: Leander man caught growing weed plants in shed

(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LEANDER, TEXAS - The alleged smell of marijuana led the Travis County Sheriffs Office to a man accused of growing marijuana in his shed.

Craig Cole, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of substance in penalty group 2, a second-degree felony.

Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Trails End Road after receiving a tip from a "concerned citizen" who claimed to smell marijuana and noticed the constant use of an air conditioner at a neighboring shed.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they smelled the same scent, which they concluded to be, in fact, marijuana.

After receiving a search warrant, the deputies searched Cole's property and found 42 marijuana plants in various stages of life in the shed.

Inside the home, deputies found a plastic jar of THC gummy bears in a safe in Cole's bedroom, a bottle of THC oil on his nightstand, and more marijuana in a room Cole claimed is a guest bedroom.

The total amount of controlled substances found equaled 64 grams, the affidavit said.

Cole's bail is set at $10,000. If tried and convicted, he faces two to 20 years in prison.

