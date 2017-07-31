KVUE
Pedestrian killed in Georgetown crash

KVUE 5:02 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle, just west of the entrance to Sun City Monday afternoon.

According to Georgetown Police, the crash happened in the 5500 block of Williams Drive just after 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes of travel due to the ongoing investigation.

This page will update as more information becomes available.

