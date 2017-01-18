Nissan recall modified after Georgetown family's car caught fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Nearly a month after a Georgetown family's car burst into flames outside of their home, the family confirmed they're finally getting help from the automaker they bought the car from.

According to Ginger Provencher, her family was sitting inside their home on December 27 when a neighborhood maintenance crew saw their car on fire.

"It was parked for about 16 hours in my driveway and just spontaneously caught fire," Provencher said.

As it turns out, Provencher had previously heard about a recall on her 2016 Nissan Murano and had brought it to the dealership to be checked out.

"I had taken my vehicle into the dealership for servicing with that ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) recall and was told that my vehicle was fine as long as I did not have the ABS light on," she said.

When KVUE first spoke to Provencher, Nissan hadn't responded to their inquiries and the family wanted to warn others.

Now, the automaker has responded.

"Nissan has investigated the fire," Provencher said. "They've offered to buy my vehicle back via the Texas Lemon Law and they've also issued an immediate recall for all Murano's effected with the ABS actuator."

The initial recall Provencher referenced was published in September. On their website, the recall said that Maxima models from 2016-2017, Murano models from 2015-2017 and Murano hybrid models from 2015-2016 all need to have their Anti-lock Brake Systems checked.

"In some vehicles affected by this recall, the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) actuator may leak brake fluid. If this occurs, the ABS warning lamp will illuminate and remain continually illuminated on the instrument panel. However, if this condition is ignored, the leak can potentially create an electrical short, and in rare instances, may lead to a fire," the recall read.

The new recall also adds a line to "Park your vehicle outdoors, away from other vehicles or structures."

When KVUE reached out to Nissan during the initial story, they responded with this statement:

"Nissan is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers. We are aware of a thermal incident involving a 2016 Nissan Murano and we are relieved to know no one was injured. Nissan has been in contact with the customer and is making arrangements for temporary transportation while we inspect the vehicle."

