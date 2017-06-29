New WilCo domestic violence victim lounge seeking donations

Williamson County's only domestic violence shelter Hope Alliance is working on upgrading the benefits of its new "victim lounge." (Photo: Hope Alliance Twitter)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Williamson County's only domestic violence shelter Hope Alliance is working on upgrading the benefits of its new "victim lounge."

Hope Alliance CEO Patty Conner tweeted on Tuesday asking for self-help books and a Keurig coffee machine.

Please help Hope Alliance stock our victim lounge with self help books and a Keurig machine. Amazon wishlist link: https://t.co/IU7v1BMfQg pic.twitter.com/PNFPtmvl0N — Patty Conner (@HopeAlliance_ED) June 27, 2017

Jewelry making tools, cold packs, over-the-counter cold and flu medicine, laundry detergent and pillows are just a few of the other items on the victim lounge Amazon wish list.

In addition to its recent request for items, specifically for the victim lounge, Hope Alliance is always in need of regular donations for the shelter and it has a separate wish list located on its website and Amazon.com.

Checks and money orders can be mailed to:

Hope Alliance

1011 Gattis School Rd #106

Round Rock, TX 78664

To donate by phone, call: 512-255-1212

Go here for more information on how to help.

