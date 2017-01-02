New Williamson County leadership sworn in

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - It was standing room only in the district courtroom on the second floor of the Historic Williamson County courthouse, as officials inducted 14 county leaders.

Hundreds came to show their support for their new county leaders.

Among the inductees, Sheriff Robert Chody.

"Of the office of Williamson County Sheriff," said Chody during his swearing in ceremony.

Current Sheriff Deputies went through a special ritual to pass the sheriff's responsibilities to Chody.

Then Chody addressed the crowd.

"I am proud to lead such a great organization that we can even make better," said Chody.

Chody has been preparing for the position since he was elected in the primary last March.

"Well it's very exciting," said Chody.

Although, he told KVUE Monday, it hasn't been easy.

"It's been crazy... The lack of transition we've had has really posed a lot of problems -not knowing - you know the first time I saw the jail was last week," said Chody.

But he said he's ready to tackle some big issues.

He wants to address the jail's population, look at salaries for correction officers, and improve technology like adding body cameras.

"It's important to me to vindicate an officer when he did something right, and did exactly what he was trained, or he or she was trained, but also keeps the officer honest if there is that one out there and lets people see that we will take appropriate action if we think it's necessary," said Chody.

In the meantime, he has a message for the people of Williamson County.

"I want them to know that no matter what, we're approachable, that we're going to do our very best, if we're right, let us know we're right, if we're wrong, let us know we're wrong," said Chody.

Also among the inductees, District Attorney Shawn Dick.

"Of the state of Texas," said Dick as he was sworn in.

Dick told the crowd that he started a mission a year ago.

"That mission was to restore integrity, professionalism, and experience to our district attorney's office," said Dick. "I want them to be proud of the place that they work, I want our citizens to be proud of the DAs office that they have."

Dick's first step, create structure.

In the next 30 to 60 days, he plans to make 4 divisions in the office: intake, trial, general council civil division, and appellate -- with a leader for each one.

"Every person that we interviewed from the DAs office, every one of them whether they ended up staying with the office or not told us that they sorely needed leadership in the office and they needed structure," said Dick.

He'll also have some pretty big cases to tackle --- from the murder charges against Colby Ray Williamson after the death of a Hutto police officer to the murder charges against accused wrong-way driver John McClintock after a fellow driver's death on interstate 35.

"We're going to kind of break those cases up and have them analyze each case," said Dick.

Dick plans to create a homicide review team out of his most experienced prosecutors -- and wants to look at each case.

"In my mind, I always keep all possibilities open, charges could be increased, charges could be decreased, charges could be dismissed," said Dick.

He said he's taking a lot of pride in who he chooses for his team, wanting them each to have integrity and experience.

"We are going to restore this office back to the place it deserves to be," said Dick.

Both Dick and Chody were sworn in at midnight on Jan. 1. Monday's ceremony was a formal induction for the public to attend.

