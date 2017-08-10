Kelley case on Cedar Park City Council agenda

CEDAR PARK, Texas – The Cedar Park City Council is scheduled to discuss the Greg Kelley case during its meeting Thursday evening.

Council members are expected to talk about the training, policies and procedures of the police department. This comes as Kelley is trying to have his sexual assault conviction overturned. New evidence and alternative suspects in the case have drawn criticism of CPPD’s handling of the investigation.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting shows the Kelley case will be discussed during executive session, which is closed to the public. The open portion of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and members of the community will be able to speak during this portion.

The agenda also shows Police Chief Sean Mannix and Director of Utilities Eric Rauschuber will provide an update on Cedar Park police vehicles.

