Confidential affidavits authored by Greg Kelley's former lawyer could be released

Greg Kelley at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville on Wednesday May 31, 2017. (Photo: Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - At a hearing that starts Tuesday afternoon, a judge could decide whether to release confidential affidavits written by Greg Kelley's defense lawyer that could shed new light in the controversial case.

RELATED:

Greg Kelley's former lawyer pushing back against claims of poor representation

Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

Patricia Cummings -- who represented Kelley in his 2014 trial on child sexual assault charges – said the affidavits will help explain why she chose to defend Kelley the way she did. Cummings has faced criticism recently for not presenting evidence against another suspect in the case, Johnathan McCarty. McCarty is Kelley's friend.

Cummings said the affidavits will help explain why she didn't and why she instead focused on Kelley's defense on evidence that the 4-year-old boy was never sexually abused.

The hearing begins at 4 p.m. in Williamson County.

© 2017 KVUE-TV