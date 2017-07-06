Taylor woman accused of shaking 10-month-old, injuring brain at illegal daycare

TAYLOR, TEXAS - A 28-year-old Taylor woman is in the custody of the Taylor Police Department after she admitted to harming a 10-month-old baby while she was caring for him at her illegal at-home daycare.

Tempest Coulter was arrested July 6, three weeks after Williamson County Emergency Medical Services were called to her apartment in the 405 block of Sloan Street for a report of a child who was having difficulty breathing.

According to Taylor Police, EMS appeared at her residence a few minutes before 1 p.m. and transported the child to Dell Children's Hospital.

Taylor police were not notified about the incident until they received a call from Child Protective Services at 7:15 p.m., alerting them to the fact that the child was in serious condition.

Child Care Licensing shut the daycare down the same day the child was removed from the home and hospitalized.

Initially, police said it was unclear if the child was suffering from an inflicted injury or from a medical condition. On June 21, hospital staff confirmed the child received an "abusive and traumatic" brain injury.

According to police, Coulter told police she harmed the child while he was at her daycare. Detectives said they believe she did so by shaking him with her hands.

Coulter is charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

This current charge isn't the only offense on Coulter's record. In February of 2013, she was arrested for drug possession, a third-degree felony. Eight months later, the charge was dismissed, court records show.

