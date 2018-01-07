Georgetown man died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning, WilCo sheriff says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - An elderly man died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Georgetown Sunday night.

According to a tweet from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, deputies found the man at a home near Serenada Drive.

Sheriff Chody said foul play is not suspected, as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The deceased's name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Sheriff Chody said more information will be released Monday at noon.

