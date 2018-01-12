Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A 20-year-old man has died after he struck a tree early Friday morning.

Paulino Luna Jr., 20, of Bertram, Texas was traveling west on SH29 two miles from Georgetown at 12:29 a.m. when he struck a tree, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. When his 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 hit the tree, he was ejected from his vehicle because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Texas DPS said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV