Deputies seize over 30 lbs of alleged meth in Williamson County

JARRELL, TEXAS - Two people were arrested in Williamson County Friday afternoon for carrying 32.7 pounds of a controlled substance, which deputies allege was methamphetamine, in their vehicle.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were pulled over for traffic violations in the 13200 block of Interstate 35 at 2:44 p.m.

Deputies said the traffic stop resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle, which led to officials finding the drugs concealed in a hidden compartment within the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were charged with possession of a controlled substance and were booked into the Williamson County Jail. Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

