Cyclists ride for teen killed in hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - Cyclists took part in a 25-mile bike ride Sunday to honor a teen killed in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 23.

Tommy Ketterhagen, 19, was struck and killed while riding his bike Jan. 23 in Georgetown. Members of 787 Racing organized the ride, which followed one of Ketterhagen’s favorite routes.

The route began at East View High School, where Ketterhagen graduated in 2015. Along the route, cyclists stopped at the Patriot Way crash site, where Tommy’s dad said a few words.

The suspect in the crash, Aaron Richard Davison, 20, came forward and was charged in Ketterhagen’s death. Davison is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

