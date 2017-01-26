The 25,000 square foot building will go up next to the WCSO’s shooting range in Hutto just east of SH 130. (Photo: WCSO)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - After more than a year of planning, crews will officially break ground on a new training center for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody told KVUE that on a scale of one to 10, he rates this project a nine or 10 on the community impact and the importance for public safety.

The 25,000 square foot building will go up next to the WCSO’s shooting range in Hutto just east of SH 130.

It’ll have two large classrooms with offices for recruiting and teaching. Overall, the facility will allow for officer training, defensive tactics, driving simulations and officer fitness. The building will also come equipped with energy efficient lighting systems.

Sheriff Chody said this new, larger facility allows for surrounding agencies to train as well. This, in turn, allows the county to pull in the best trainers and resources from around the nation.

"The contacts we make across the nation help us as a law enforcement agency, as a county, to build partnerships with those agencies and get other resources that benefit our community as well," explained Chody.

And he believes there's another benefit. Both law enforcement and corrections will be streamlined into one building to make the hiring process more efficient. Applicants can be better retained on file and crossed-referenced through both departments, which in turn allows each to stay fully staffed, according to the sheriff.

Williamson County commissioners approved the project with a $7.9 million maximum budget. It’s set to be complete by the end of 2017.

The training center is one piece of a larger, $65 million package approved by commissioners in 2015 for various capital improvement projects around Williamson County.

